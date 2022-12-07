Tesla Offer - Mechanical Designer

Hi everyone, just wanted to ask the community if what Ive been offered is reasonable. A bit of background, I am from Canada relocating to Berryessa to work as a mechanical designer (no degree) designing MEP systems for the factory. My current salary is 69.3k/yr CAD, ~50k after taxes, full benefits and 3% RRSP matching, bonus fluctuates between 2k to 10k/yr.













Offer:





$48/hr, ~$96,000/yr USD

$25,000 RSU/option vested over 4 years

$8000 relocation stipend





Any information would be greatly appreciated. As a side note I found a shared rental where my portion is $1000/mo with utilities included.