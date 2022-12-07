zJessez in
Tesla Offer - Mechanical Designer
Hi everyone, just wanted to ask the community if what Ive been offered is reasonable. A bit of background, I am from Canada relocating to Berryessa to work as a mechanical designer (no degree) designing MEP systems for the factory. My current salary is 69.3k/yr CAD, ~50k after taxes, full benefits and 3% RRSP matching, bonus fluctuates between 2k to 10k/yr.
Offer:
$48/hr, ~$96,000/yr USD
$25,000 RSU/option vested over 4 years
$8000 relocation stipend
Any information would be greatly appreciated. As a side note I found a shared rental where my portion is $1000/mo with utilities included.
Tesla
Mechanical Designer
Fremont, CA
Total per year
$129K
Level
F4
Base
$96K
Total stock grant
$25K
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
51acGhUxHardware Engineer
Looks decent but if you didn't ask for more, just do it. Worse they can say is no right?
2
zJessezMechanical Engineer
That is true, I asked if I could make it 100k flat but they pushed back pretty hard saying aive already reached the maximum for the position. "it looks bad in the director's eyes" is what Ive been told
1
