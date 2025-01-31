ReliableRocket in
Career advice: Product Manager vs Cloud Security
Hello 👋,
I am a software developer working on backend using Springboot. I am also involved in application deployment and maintenance on cloud.
I am based in India 🇮🇳 with 15 years experience in software development.
I hold a bachelor's degree in CS.
I do not have any degree in management.
I want to change my role to make it future proof. With the rise of AI, I think that I need to specialize.
I am in a dilemma between two roles
1. Product Manager
2. Cloud Security, CCSP, AWS Security Specialist
Which role is more future proof and will be in demand considering the impact of AI and AGI in future.
