f00lishg0ldfish
What makes people click "apply now"
Really cool data on the impact culture, comp, and a few other things have on whether an applicant will click apply on a job posting.
As I'd imagine, culture was number one but I was VERY surprised to see comp and salary that low. Not sure if that's related to the type of role or not but would be interesting to see the data sliced to account for it.
https://www.reveliolabs.com/news/business/what-makes-applicants-click-apply-now/
Key Takeaways:
- Company culture is the leading driver of applicants per job posting.
- Big Tech companies receive the highest number of applications on their postings.
- Creative jobs received the highest concentration of applicants during this time.
unixtm073Human Resources
Another bit of research done says “Toxic Culture is 10.4x more likely than compensation to cause someone to leave (Sull, Sull & Zweig 2022)” This is great info to have as we will be updating our website soon to highlight the people and culture more!
f00lishg0ldfishHuman Resources
I would also recommend trying to claim/clean up any profiles you might have on sites like glassdoor or blind or indeed. Those ratings and reviews matter!
