HakunaMadata in
Other benefits/perks you negotiate for other than $?
A lot of companies don't offer equity or stocks and I'm wondering what some of you negotiate for.
5
980
Sort by:
2ijmdLRecruiter
Get a better title if you can. It doesn't cost the company anything to swap out or add terms that can set you up for more money later on.
3
HakunaMadataIndustrial Design
Do they do that for entry level roles or more senior? I can understand for more epxerienced professionals but what can a junior really add?
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,371