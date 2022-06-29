HakunaMadata in  
Industrial Design  

Other benefits/perks you negotiate for other than $?

A lot of companies don't offer equity or stocks and I'm wondering what some of you negotiate for.

5
980
2ijmdLRecruiter  
Get a better title if you can. It doesn't cost the company anything to swap out or add terms that can set you up for more money later on.
3
HakunaMadataIndustrial Design  
Do they do that for entry level roles or more senior? I can understand for more epxerienced professionals but what can a junior really add?
2

