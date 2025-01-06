zuhayeer in  
Founder at Levels.fyi 

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉


While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top paying companies categorized by software engineering level, top paying companies for product managers by experience level, additional titles, and top paying locations across the US, Europe, and globe.


We also cover our 2024 stats for our negotiation service. Our highest increase this year was a $2M bump for a Principal AI Engineer at a FAANG company.


View all this and more live at https://levels.fyi/2024/


-------


Some reports from previous years to compare:


2023: https://levels.fyi/2023/

2022: https://levels.fyi/2022/

2021: https://levels.fyi/2021/

chuuj516Product Manager  
Finally, a YOE distributed chart for PMs!
3
eepghostProduct Manager  
Ikr, I feel like we got so many of those charts that just showed the experience-agnostic top paying companies and we'd see L4s compared to Principal PMs dependent on what company made the list. This is much better.

