Adobe vs Addeppar vs Start Up

I am in an incredibly priveleged position to be asking this question, but im currently a junior in college and have internship offers from adobe, addeppar, and ripple. Currently im fulltime at a startup I helped start and own about 4%. We raised 3 million at a 25 million dollar valuation, I hit my one year vest in june and am confused abt what to do next summer.





Adobe has given me a research offer that is technically targetted at phd students, and the rest are just regular internships.





I am trying to figure out if i should stay at the startup or leave and do a summer of ML/AI/Blockchain research at adobe, and how that would affect my career prospects so if someone w more experience has thoughts that would be awesome:).









Also I did work at Amazon last summer so I have experience working at big tech in that sense.