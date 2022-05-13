Zaheer in
🚀 May Welcome Thread: Intro yourself in the comments! 🎉
Welcome to the new Levels.fyi Community - a place to chat and grow your career! Download our app now on the iOS App Store or Google Play Store! Never miss a conversation and stay updated on the latest salaries. Our community is still mostly under wraps but we're starting to roll out invites to people on our waitlist.
Ask questions, share advice, get answers and connect with people! Our mission is to help people build better careers and this community is here to help you. We have a team of coaches including recruiters and engineering mentors from the top tech companies that'll be frequently on here to answer any questions you have!
Comment below and intro yourself to help us kick things off! Have feedback? Email us at hello@levels.fyi!
78
14420
Sort by:
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
Hey All! I'm the co-founder of Levels.fyi. My background is as a software engineer. I started my career off at LinkedIn on the messaging team and then worked at Amazon on the AWS Glue team before going full-time on Levels.fyi. Super excited to contribute back to the tech community that's helped me grow and given me tons of opportunities!
46
19g6ul2tk2m7mDevOps Engineer
Love this platform you have built! Great to see you contributing to the forum as well
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,371