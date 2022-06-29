Ns92jdijwH in
Are you happy at your job? What are you looking for in your next role?
Just wondering what other professionals think about when deciding to start their job search.
Background: Im in my 4th year as a PM at a midsized company that was acquired recently. Cashed out my RSUs and stayed because I'm not a millionaire 🥴. It was comfortable in that I like my team, I feel supported, and I now wfh.
But lately I've been unmotivated, uninspired, and the work I've been tasked to fix is awful. I am capable of the work, but its not my job and layoffs dont make that easier. Instead of hiring people to do the job, they are just delegating tasks out. It really drains me so I'm starting to look. I dont want to leave and end up with lame teammates and work environment but at this point, it migjt be worth the risk just for the 💰.
Would appreciate your advice and stories!
LevelsMod- TonyMarketing at Levels.fyi
Have you had a talk with your supervisor about how you're feeling? I think if you have good rapport with them and can have honest conversations about your career trajectory, they can offer some insight that might help you. Maybe new projects, some ideas floating around in leadership, or just the truth about the health of the organization (i.e. layoffs).
Ns92jdijwH Product Manager
This makes a lot of sense and I have a good relationship with my supervisor. We've talked about other roles and that may be why I'm doing this other stuff now lol. From what I understand, titled promotions are not in play right now but I did get a slight increase recently.
