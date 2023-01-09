Philly97 in
QA Manual / Automation Roles
anyone know any company employing for part time (weekend) manual/ automation testing roles? really need something to do weekends for extra cash... pls recommendations would be appreciated
2
1487
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I don't have any leads, but Levels has a job board you might be able to take a look at. I'm not sure how much part time work is on there, though
1
Philly97Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
I have had a look just thought I could put it out there but thanks for your shout
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482