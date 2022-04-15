Backing down after signing an offer letter

Hi everyone,





I've signed an offer letter with Github a few weeks ago but ended up going forward with my ongoing Google interview rounds and now finally with an offer.





I'm wondering if it's worth backing down from the GitHub offer for an opportunity to work at Google. I've considered some aspects, but I suppose having Google in your CV is probably more beneficial. Obviously, the company is bigger and provides better career opportunities long-term and generally has more to offer project-wise. Although GitHub seems to be slightly more generous when it comes to compensation, at least where I live. They also seem more flexible - being a full remote company.





What potential hit could my CV/career take by doing so. What's the best way to do it gracefully should it be a good idea?