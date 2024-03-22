Am I screwed?

I am a 45 year old remote software engineer with nearly 20 years of experience. I got out of the Army, and went to ITT Tech with the intention of doing their bachelors software program. I did not realize what ITT was at the time.





They cut the software program the semester after I started, and like an idiot, I decided to push through and do the Computer Networking course of study. I tested out of a full semester of classes, but ended up becoming dissatisfied with ITT after getting the Associates degree. I found out shortly thereafter that no other colleges or universities wanted to take those credits because ITT was a nationally accredited school rather than a regionally accredited one.





So, I have loads of experience, but I have an associates degree from ITT tech that nobody really thinks much of, and I dont have the time or money currently to pursue a bachelors from a REAL college. I have not gotten a pay increase in the last ten years. I got laid off last Monday and so many of the job reqs that I have applied for (I am shooting for a specific compensation range) specify a bachelors degree. I apply anyway, but both phone interviews I have gotten were just to verify that I do not in fact have a bachelors degree.





Am I just out of luck now? Am I at the ceiling of what I can expect for a non-degreed software engineer?