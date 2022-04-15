19g6xkw1caynf in
Job search in a post-FAANG world
I am done with applying to and working at FAANG companies, and it seems like I am not the only one. I would love to take my skills to an up and coming company. Web 3.0, crypto, whatever.
Where should I apply? Or at least, where should I start my search? Are you applying to "Web 3.0" companies, and if so, how can you tell which ones are the real deal?
solanamaxiSoftware Engineer
Heard good things about Uniswap. OpenSea is hiring a ton too. Pay in Web3 is crazy
