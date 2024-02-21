finding Job in Engineering field





Dear,





Hope you doing well, i want to write short letter related to Engineering job. With a background in software engineering and a strong skill set in technologies of Full-stack. i am confident in my ability to contribute effectively to company,.





During my tenure as 3 years of an Software Engineer, I led initiatives that resulted in improved user experiences and streamlined processes. I am particularly proud of my work where I collaborated with cross-functional teams to deliver innovative solutions also worked in different tech-stack.

Technologies : React, Node, express.js, Redux, MongoDB, SQL, Redux, Next.js, GraphQL, PostgreSQL and some devops like Docker, AWS etc.

Language : Javascript, Typescript, C++, python etc.





I am eager to bring my unique perspective and technical expertise to help and make unique solutions.





I have enclosed my resume, which further outlines my qualifications and experiences. Thank you for considering my application. I am looking forward to the opportunity if you have. I am available for the interview after 26th feb and also available for immediate role. don’t hesitate to contact me if there is any junior role or any related to my skillsets.





hope i get reply soon,





Warm regards,





Divyesh.