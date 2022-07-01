19g617l4zlu9mo in
Getting internship interviews
I'm going to be a junior this upcoming year and while I've been practicing leetcode a lot, I'm more worried about actually getting to that stage as there are so many applicants to these companies.
Any advice regarding my question or internship recruiting in general is appreciated!
M0Kjno7qComputer Science
You should have a portfolio, a LinkedIn account, and if you're the kind of person who likes to keep tabs on new technologies, get on HackerNews and follow some subreddits.
