Summer internships still available?

I had no luck with my job search for a summer internship (which I am assuming because I have no non internship experience). After multiple interviews, online assessments and a few offers with minimum wage I am posting this here. 

Looking for Machine Learning/ Data Science intern roles. Any leads would be really helpful.
leetcrowSoftware Engineer  
Try the YC internships page: https://www.workatastartup.com/internships

Email the founders directly, side projects help
I've never come across this! Thanks a lot.
