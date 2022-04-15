19g615l1zhzyp4 in
Summer internships still available?
I had no luck with my job search for a summer internship (which I am assuming because I have no non internship experience). After multiple interviews, online assessments and a few offers with minimum wage I am posting this here.
Looking for Machine Learning/ Data Science intern roles. Any leads would be really helpful.
I've never come across this! Thanks a lot.
Email the founders directly, side projects help