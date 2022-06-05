Going to talk to google

Im currently an SDE 1 at a Fortune 500 making 120k salary, but seems like my company is slowly pushing us into the office.





I like my current job but i do want to move back home and try to work remote. Thats when a Google recruiter got in touch with me.





Im curious to see if google would compensate me with ~15k to pay back relocation and guarantee compensation for lost RSU's that i have with my current company.





Has anyone had any experience with this type of repaying type of request that I will make?