Will Mozilla die if Google is broken up?

Is anyone familiar with the current work engineering culture at Mozilla? How does it compare with big tech?





In particular, most of Mozilla revenue comes from a deal with Google to make it the default search engine on Firefox.





These deals are coming under scrutiny as the SEC is cracking down on Google. So how is the future looking for Mozilla?





Also if Google is broken into pieces, they might lose their interest in pretending like they don't have a monopoly and stop supporting Mozilla altogether.





I'm also interest in hearing your thought on Mozilla's strategy. How do they survive in a world where AI requires huge capex and a disregard for privacy?





Would you join Mozilla as senior/staff engineer today?