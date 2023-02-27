tavarageri in
Business Analyst
I'm entry level Business analyst. I would like to know what are the entry level skills required for Business Analyst role?.
• some may require basic understanding of tech, communication skills, critical thinking, etc.
• others may require some specific tools like MS Excel, Tableau/Power BI, SQL, basic programming
My advice would be to surf the available positions you are interested in (remote/certain location, salary, others) and seeing what the requirements are so you target something specific