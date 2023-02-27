tavarageri in  
 

Business Analyst

I'm entry level Business analyst. I would like to know what are the entry level skills required for Business Analyst role?.

Maxim KolomietsProject Manager  
Hey. I’d say it varies from company to company:

• some may require basic understanding of tech, communication skills, critical thinking, etc.

• others may require some specific tools like MS Excel, Tableau/Power BI, SQL, basic programming

My advice would be to surf the available positions you are interested in (remote/certain location, salary, others) and seeing what the requirements are so you target something specific
4

