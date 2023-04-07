Jwala in
Looking for PHP/JavaScript opportunities
Hi,
My spouse is losing his web developer job from a start-up company due to the current recession. He is experienced in PHP, JavaScript, including various frameworks such as AngularJS, Node.js, Vue.js, Shopify etc. His total software industry experience is 12+ years. Experience in the current company based in Ireland is 2 years. He is also open to freelancer web developer opportunities (which he is experienced in building websites from scratch) until he gets a full-time position.
Any leads regarding opportunities in Ireland?
Full-time (Remote/hybrid or onsite based on location) or Contract/freelancer opportunities, please do respond in this thread.🧵
#layoff #php #javascript #web
madloptSoftware Engineer
Is it possible to find a job via posts like this? Just curious, wish your spouse to find a good job.
3
JwalaEmbedded Systems Software Developer
Just checking all options. Never know where we get any leads.
3
