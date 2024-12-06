zxcvbn1234 in  
Software Engineer  

First interview with Nvidia

Next week I will have my first interview with Nvidia for a senior software developer role. In the email from them I got this:

Focus: Culture and High level technical fit


Make sure you are in front of the PC during the interview, as you may be asked to solve some technical tasks.


Any tips or what questions should I expect? What should I focus more on: DSA or STAR?



2
4521
jzleetcodeSoftware Engineer  
Probably more Star with some technical questions.
1

