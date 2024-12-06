zxcvbn1234 in
First interview with Nvidia
Next week I will have my first interview with Nvidia for a senior software developer role. In the email from them I got this:
Focus: Culture and High level technical fit
Make sure you are in front of the PC during the interview, as you may be asked to solve some technical tasks.
Any tips or what questions should I expect? What should I focus more on: DSA or STAR?
2
4521
Sort by:
jzleetcodeSoftware Engineer
Probably more Star with some technical questions.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,608