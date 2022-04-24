19g615l09rua7s in
Prep for Amazon SDM Interview
Hi all,
Next week I'm doing the loop at Amazon for an SDM role. It is not at AWS, but one of the media arms (think ebooks, audible, music, etc). My recruiter is new to SDM interviews and was only able to give some vague answers to what the panels will be like.
I know that coming up with stories that align to the 14 Leadership Principles is the most important part, but was wondering:
- How deep should I expect the system design part to go?
- TPM and PM core were mentioned. Again, how deep will those go? At my current position most PM things were handled by my actual PM's
4
2502
Sort by:
19g6uky27aulwSoftware Engineering Manager
I had a loop interview yesterday and it was the longest 5 hours of my life. The system design interview was average. Waiting for feedback now.
1
tatyawinchu
what was the question for systems design?
About
Public
Software Engineering Manager
Members
10,527