Daredevil in
Does anyone work in the MSFT Atlanta Office?
I recently received a job offer (no numbers on comp) yet otherwise, I would share it for SDE 2. Wondering if anyone working there can explain Atlanta life, office perks, etc.
6
1417
Sort by:
19g616l0s8np5vSoftware Engineer
Hey, I am also receiving an offer from MSFT in Atlanta office. No numbers there yet too for me, but I’m excited to know this as well!
3
19g616l0s8np5vSoftware Engineer
SDE1 by the way*
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482