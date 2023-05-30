Should i switch companies?

I'm from a tier 2 college in India and I've been working in a successful fintech startup based out of Bangalore.





It's been a year and a half including my six month internship, and the pay is above industry standards.





However, I'm starting to find work a little redundant in terms of designing and writing code for new features from start to end, in the same domain. I see some limits to what I can learn as a distributed systems/backend engineer here. I think my learning curve will plateau by the end of this year/early next year. There'll always be something to learn, but my team solves business problems and not platform requirements (like a metric ingestion service)





I also hear that the pay is better in other companies, but my current one has a good culture, a bright future and job security.





Should i think about switching teams (like a platform team) OR should i think about switching companies? Or should i stay where i am?





I'd be happy to answer any follow ups. Any advice would be appreciated.





Thanks!