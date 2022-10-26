How do I start looking for coops and what shall do to upskill myself as a front-end/fullstack developer?

I am a graduate student at Northeastern University Boston, MA currently enrolled in the Master of Science in Information Systems program.

According to the policies at my graduate school I will not be eligible to apply until February 2023.

However, I want to be ahead of the curve and I intend to upskill myself and upgrade my resume/linkedin profile.

Furthermore, I would also want to start listing organisations that hire for roles of my interest(FrontEnd/Fullstack/SDE)

I am pretty much all over the place and overwhelmed since I am clueless as to how shall I approach and what shall I do November through February so I can be ready.

Also, I want to be a good engineer not just a developer so what are the skills that will highlight me over the immensly talented folks out there?

Thank you for your patient reading.