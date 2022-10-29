Steven Dorvil in
BS in Computer Science Equivalent
I am just about to finish the last of my credits to complete my BS degree in Information Systems or Information Technology, i see most job applications say bachelors of science and computer science or equivalent some applications even list out the equivalent majors but I've never seen information systems, can this be considered equivalent?
Steve360Frontend Software Engineer
I have outside experience through projects and classes but also for my degree i followed the technical track that offers classes like data structures algorithms database architecture
If you want to get into a SWE job, your resume might have to show programming skills or experience outside the degree through projects, supplemental classes, work experience.