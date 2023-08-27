Job Search

Hello everyone,





I possess strong skills in Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA), but I haven't had the opportunity to work on many comprehensive projects, particularly in the realm of full-stack development. My expertise extends to AWS solution architecture coursework, and I have hands-on experience with Machine Learning Algorithms, having applied them to substantial and unstructured datasets.





My expected graduation is in December 2023. At this juncture, I find Software Engineering, DevOps, and ML roles all equally appealing. While I'm applying for positions across these domains, I'm uncertain about which specific role to focus on for the next four months in order to attain a mastery level. Your guidance, given your expertise, would be greatly appreciated.