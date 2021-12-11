coffeepls in
What certifications are worth it?
IMO, I think any cloud certification you can get is worth it. Anything like AWS's CCP, Salesforce certs, Azure Certs, and GCP can give you great skills for a role in tech.
What do you all think about certs like PMP or CISSP?
jinyung2Software Engineer
Certifications definitely feel more like a small added bonus, but I think experience and applicable projects are likely more impressive. Maybe security related certifications might be more valuable?
