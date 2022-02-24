Zaheer in  
Founder at Levels.fyi 

📱 The Levels.fyi Mobile App is Live!

Download it now on the iOS App Store or Google Play Store!


Super excited to announce that the Levels.fyi mobile apps are finally live! Never miss a conversation and stay updated on the latest salaries. We're working on adding more functionality and would love your feedback! Email us at hello@levels.fyi!

19g615kz51xd60Software Engineer  
Already using it, it's great. Do you plan to bring the other features other than the community to the app version as well?
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi 
Yup, planning to add more and more functionality from the site into the app as we go! Also planning to build in exclusive features and functionality accessible only via the app to make it more interesting too :)
