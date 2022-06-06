19g616l0wig6dm in
Oracle Salary expectation
Hi,
I am expecting an offer for Oracle Frontend Staff Engineer/Senior Staff Engineer IC3 (Level is not decided yet but most likely Senior Staff Engineer).
I wanted to check if anyone can help will salary expectation (Base+RSU+Bonus+Sign on bonus) considering recent market.
I have 12+YoE with frontend focus. It's 100% remote role. (I am located in Georgia, USA)
Appreciate any help or tips.
Thanks!
periscopeSoftware Engineer
Congrats on the offer! Georgia is coming up in the tech scene. You check out data points on here: https://www.levels.fyi/company/Oracle/salaries/Software-Engineer/IC-3/ Might directionally give you some idea for what to expect, though there aren't data points for Georgia
2
19g616l0wig6dmFrontend Software Engineer
Thank you
1
