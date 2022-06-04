19g618l1go2lfv in
Rejected ten thousand times!!!
I've been rejected by IT companies big and small for internship opportunities eventhough I'm an experienced software engineer 😭, but my friends who are struggling with mere coding got a job in maang,(by lying on resume) and soon kicked out of it for not performing well.
Should I lie on my resume too??
oKeydoKey
Thanks for the tips! +1 on hackathons. If you take them seriously, you can meet a lot of great mentors and get onsite interviews (pre-covid).
I’d suggest keying in which part of the interview process is getting you filtered out.
If you never get past submitting the resume:
- focus on building projects on your github profile, keeping it green and showing your learning
- contribute open source for experience collaborating
- volunteer at tech events
- hackathons
- clean up your resume and a template cover letter. Then tailor the cover letter to match each company you apply to
If you’re bombing on screener:
do all of the above, and also work hard studying theory and completing code challenges.
If you’re bombing onsite: do all of the above and work on your communication skills, mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and kindness. People can definitely be filtered out if they’re not someone a team would want to interact with daily.