Am I eligible to get interview for sde 2 at amazon
I am masters in Computer science student at University of Southern California, I have 4+ years of full time software engineering experience am I eligible for sde 2 interview at Amazon. I have heard mixed reviews on the same.
It is in India experience
bringeeRecruiter
You'll definitely be eligible to interview for it, but they're notorious for downleveling, so I could see them considering you for SDE1 too. It's much much harder to get up-leveled through the interview process, so if you do apply, make sure you get interviewed at the SDE2 level and not SDE1.
