Are there still L4 positions open at Square?

I got a team match and went to hiring committee. The committee said I am on the border of L4 and L5, so the committee said that I should be an L4 coming in on the higher end. Recruiter said that the bar for L5 has been higher recently or something. Unfortunately, the original team match I had cannot take me since they want an L5, so I have to find a team that is ok with an L4 ( I wouldn't have to go through hiring committee again they said). Does anyone here know if there are still L4 positions available or would I have to wait till next year? Any potential HMs here perhaps that are looking for an L4? I have 5 yoe.







