blackdasher in
Any advice for preparing FAANG interviews for product design
Hey!
Levels is a gold mine of information and knowledge. But I still have seen little content about product design. I currently work for a french scale up but I would like to open up my horizons and start looking for work outside of France.
Obviously FAANG are attractive so I would like to get opinions and advice about how that looks like for design jobs.
Thanks!
2
1502
Sort by:
bcnecoProgram Manager
I can't say much about the day-to-day of it all, but I've shadowed a couple of Product Design interviews (at a mid-size company, not actually at FAANG) and remember the better interviews had really strong narratives to their presentations and ideas. Being able to tell a captivating story went a long way for us.
2
blackdasherProduct Designer
Makes sense! Storytelling is an important skill for most things.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,447