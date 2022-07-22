19g618l2gwwp1w in
Are sw dev managers at FAANG companies required to be IC at the same time?
I was a manager at Amazon and I’m now at Meta. The answer in both cases is “no, I wasn’t”. Meta has the concept of a TLM (tech lead manager) that does both, but the average engineering manager is not expected to write code. It was exceedingly rare for any dev managers to write code at Amazon in my experience.
