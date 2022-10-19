LevelsMod in
October Layoffs Update
Firms that have announced layoffs in October:
- Microsoft, LinkedIn's parent company, laid off about 1,000 employees across multiple divisions
- Flipboard will cut 21% of its staff (24 employees)
- Momentive.ai announced an unspecified number of layoffs in a post on LinkedIn.
- Video game publisher Take-Two is closing its studio in New York City, resulting in the layoffs of 65 employees
- Oracle laid off 201 employees in its Redwood City, California, office.
- Salesforce cut an unspecified number of employees, according to Protocol.
- Noom laid off about 500 staff, the majority in coaching.
- Media giant Gannett is cutting costs by having employees take a week of compulsory unpaid leave, offering voluntary buyouts and temporarily suspending 401(k) contribution matches.
- Brex laid off 136 people (11% of its staff)
- Intel is planning thousands of job cuts, Bloomberg reports
- Warner Brothers Discovery laid off more than 80 employees, and said those were included in 125 open positions that won't be filled.
- General Electric is slashing “hundreds of jobs” at its onshore wind-turbine unit in the U.S., according to anonymous sources.
- Peloton is cutting staff for the fourth time this year affecting about 500 employees, or 12% of its workforce.
- JBS Foods is closing the Denver factory of plant-based meat startup Planterra Foods, which will result in about 121 layoffs.
-Via LinkedIn
0109u2byFData Engineer
The reality of every downturn is there is a ton of opportunity if you're well positioned to take advantage of it. Keep your head up, eyes and ears open, and let your networks know you are available for new opportunities. Good luck to everyone looking right now.
5
