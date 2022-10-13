dmahns in  
Software Engineer  

Having trouble getting any interviews

Hey everyone,

I recently graduated from undergrad with a cs degree, a year of technical experience at a niche software company and am having a VERY difficult time getting responses or interviews from any of my applications (80+ of them) and was wondering if you guys have any tips. Many of these applications are through referrals but i still havent gotten anything!

Thanks!
noLC4DSData Scientist  
Don't graduate during a recession :\
3

