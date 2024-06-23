kptech in
Absolute Gateway For UAE Tech Jobs?
Hey everyone!
I have been applying for UAE Tech Jobs(Backend Engineer) since May but didn't get even a single one. Although getting good leads in India with my profile/resume. Not sure, what's going wrong. I am applying for jobs via LinkedIn, Byat, GulfTalent, NaukriGulf, etc. popular platforms but not even getting rejection mail also.
Can you please suggest the appropriate way to get solid leads?
Even any geniune paid consultancy also works for me.
Thank you!
1
896
Sort by:
johnhuatechSoftware Engineer
LinkedIn has been getting saturated. I had not have much luck on there despite high YOE .
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,563