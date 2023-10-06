Sus Job Offer

Location: Toronto, ON.





I am a up and coming software engineer with two years of full stack experience. I have given a fair share of interviews for various types of niches within the tech industry but never in my life have i received a job offer without even giving a technical interview.





I was offered a role for Software Engineer after a 10 minute phone interview comprising of mere 3 questions.

What is a software Engineer?

How much experience do i have?

Why should we hire you?





The offer letter was given to me the same day as this interview and next day i'm getting email about the setup process (its a remote offer).





The most crazy part of this is that i didn't even discuss a salary which is already been decided and sent to me in the job offer letter. The company seems legit but i cant seem to find the Recruiter on LinkedIn, which could totally be a me thing.

The role description in the job offer seems vague enough for a Software engineer role but i have had no meeting with the team or even a potential technical person vetting me.





Am i just being paranoid or this is really sus?