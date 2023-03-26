Career Page Monitor for depressed job seekers

As a junior engineer, seeking a job in this climate is a real struggle. I have been keeping an eye on a lot of companies's career pages for an update, then I decided to automate the process.





So, instead of crawling the internet to find only disappointment, I decided to write a crawler that will collect the disappointment for me in my terminal.





The html parser is it still immature and needs to accommodate different job posting layouts, just publishing it now in case it can help anyone





https://github.com/Mo-Fatah/cpm