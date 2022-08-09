Ni29842ouG in
Are you guys worried about internships rn?
Im seeing reports that interns at Meta, Twitter and other companies are delaying or rescinding job offers due to the market turning south earlier this summer while other companies like Goldman Sachs, Citi and JPM plan to issue interns "roughly the same number of return offers as in past years."
Anyone have any more insight into this?
3
1269
Sort by:
1
Humongous Software Engineer
Great mental 🫡
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,401
If you’re willing to learn and really work hard, I don’t think you’ll have an issue finding an opportunity. Plenty of startups and companies generally still hiring.