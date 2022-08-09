Ni29842ouG in  
Are you guys worried about internships rn?

Im seeing reports that interns at Meta, Twitter and other companies are delaying or rescinding job offers due to the market turning south earlier this summer while other companies like Goldman Sachs, Citi and JPM plan to issue interns "roughly the same number of return offers as in past years."


Anyone have any more insight into this? 

skycomputerComputer Science at UC Berkeley 
Definitely a bit worried but only a few companies like Meta have blanket announced that they’re not going to give any return offers. The silver lining is that you have this big company on your resume and it should still open up some doors for you.

If you’re willing to learn and really work hard, I don’t think you’ll have an issue finding an opportunity. Plenty of startups and companies generally still hiring.
Humongous Software Engineer  
