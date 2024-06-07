Product Interviews

I often read posts here about product managers getting offers from prestigious companies including FAANG and I wonder how? Do you all just apply via LinkedIn or work with a recruiting agency? I am a senior product manager with a Fintech startup in the product strategy and commercialisation (GTM) space and want to prepare myself for a FAANG interview or similar. Where do I start? I have a 3 year experience in product development in the social media advertising space and about 7 years in product strategy and operations (GTM). I've been with my current firm for about 6 years and am planning for my next move.





Your advice will be appreciated!