19g618l2gwwp1w in
Advice on what to do if I don't enjoy the software engineering work anymore.
I have 12+ years of experience with software engineering. I'm currently a functional manager ( QA, automation and release) of a business unit and will be getting one more BU as a responsibility with 15+ people reporting to me. But I'm not enjoying the software engineering work I do, I just enjoy the parts where I get promoted or raises. Some days I don't want to work at all. I am not gaining any new technical skills. I do a lot of people managing, coordinating, planning, tracking and meetings which I enjoy but it's truly draining and find it hard to learn or to find something that I can learn that can be beneficial post work. It seems that there's a perception that if I don't have knowledge to solve technical problems of tomorrow I'll be irrelevant. The only thing that keeps me going is that I can make a difference, somehow because no one else has a vision or big picture thinking like I do. I feel like I can't transition to being a sw developer or development manager because I'd have to compete with talent that is fresh and out work them. I'm worried that I can only go so far like this. Don't know how to change the trajectory for better growth and enjoyable work?
8
3469
Sort by:
alstein35Program Manager
Think about what you want to do. And what companies hirefor that sort of role. Then build relationships which will open up doors. Take it from someone who went from Psychologist --> Wall Street --> Venture Capital --> Baseball -->Global Marketing @ Amex --> Global Ops at Google --> Entrepreneurship, it is the relationships more than anything else,. that will open up doors. If I can help further, reach out to me over on LinkedIn where I'm more responsive. https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanjstein/
2
About
Public
Software Engineering Manager
Members
10,527