Advice on what to do if I don't enjoy the software engineering work anymore.

I have 12+ years of experience with software engineering. I'm currently a functional manager ( QA, automation and release) of a business unit and will be getting one more BU as a responsibility with 15+ people reporting to me. But I'm not enjoying the software engineering work I do, I just enjoy the parts where I get promoted or raises. Some days I don't want to work at all. I am not gaining any new technical skills. I do a lot of people managing, coordinating, planning, tracking and meetings which I enjoy but it's truly draining and find it hard to learn or to find something that I can learn that can be beneficial post work. It seems that there's a perception that if I don't have knowledge to solve technical problems of tomorrow I'll be irrelevant. The only thing that keeps me going is that I can make a difference, somehow because no one else has a vision or big picture thinking like I do. I feel like I can't transition to being a sw developer or development manager because I'd have to compete with talent that is fresh and out work them. I'm worried that I can only go so far like this. Don't know how to change the trajectory for better growth and enjoyable work?