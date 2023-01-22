PMTech in
Google Remote v/s Non-Remote
This is specific to PM job in Google. I have couple of questions:
- If I'm living in a city, which is one of the non-remote job location advertised for the job apart from "remote" option. Can I still chose "remote" as the job location?
- If I chose remote, will the comp (basic and total comp) be exactly the same given the above situation?
- Is it true that future salary review and growth for a remote worker may not be as lucrative as a non-remote worker?
Thanks!
AbleDanger12Systems Engineer
Had no problem doing that myself. I live in a City where there's Google presence, work fully remote (as the city wasn't one of the 'in-office' locations) and get paid the same as if I went into the office in the same city.
1
