kalina in
Blink Health Stock Options policy
Hi All,
Looking for help from Blink Health employees. Can you pls share how the employee stock options plan works there?
My understanding of options is that employees may decide to get stocks at a discounted price in future (say 2 years from now), and pay an upfront cost to Blink for that choice. If after 2 years, the employee is not interested or able to purchase the stock at discounted price, is there a commitment to pay off the company regardless?
Appreciate serious responses - dealing with an unfortunate situation
#blinkhealth #healthcare #stockoptions
5
2939
Calculatron99Business Analyst
Not a Blink Health Employee, but stock options, by definition, give you the RIGHT to buy the stock at whatever strike price they agreed on, but it's NOT an obligation. If you're being forced to still pay Bling Health but are not getting the stocks, then I would start raising some red flags.
4
kalinaProduct Manager
Yes, agree with that definition of options. I'm looking for Blink employees on this forum to confirm how their specific plans work - whether it still a choice, or is there an obligation at time of vesting.
