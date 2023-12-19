Blink Health Stock Options policy

Hi All,

Looking for help from Blink Health employees. Can you pls share how the employee stock options plan works there?

My understanding of options is that employees may decide to get stocks at a discounted price in future (say 2 years from now), and pay an upfront cost to Blink for that choice. If after 2 years, the employee is not interested or able to purchase the stock at discounted price, is there a commitment to pay off the company regardless?





Appreciate serious responses - dealing with an unfortunate situation





#blinkhealth #healthcare #stockoptions