Salary range of Technical Solutions Engineer

I would like to know the salary range of Technical Solutions Engineer at Google with Mid level in Australia.

Is that something similar to SDE role with similar experience?

Not sure about in Australia but I know in the US, salaries are fairly comparable to SDEs but definitely a little less, I'd say by like 15-20%
