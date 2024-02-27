jitinstance in
Salary range of Technical Solutions Engineer
I would like to know the salary range of Technical Solutions Engineer at Google with Mid level in Australia.
Is that something similar to SDE role with similar experience?
2
2010
Sort by:
EMBFrontend Software Engineer
Not sure about in Australia but I know in the US, salaries are fairly comparable to SDEs but definitely a little less, I'd say by like 15-20%
1
superrootWeb Development (Front-End)
Thats ignore the other benfits Google provides.
Thanks.
Thanks.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,534