Can’t break into a FAANG - any advice? Product / Program management

Netflix - final rounds, twice, rejected both times

Google - made half way, rejected

Meta - made half way, but then hiring freeze

Amazon - made it to final round, rejected

Apple - never been able to to get a interview


I’m losing my mind, I’m so frustrated that I get some what close and don’t get it. I was most recently rejected by Netflix and that hurt. I work in Technical Program / Product Management.


Current TC: 260k


I really want to work at a FAANG. Or very adjacent. I really want 350+ salary. Anyone else feel stuck now or was stuck and somehow got out? I know I should count my blessings of an easy stable job but I’m just frustrated AF and don’t know how to level up.


Help?

AllWillBeWellMachine Learning Engineer  
What the heck are you eating up yourself for?

Why get frustrated for what you don't have just for the ego of "I work at a FANG" company?

You have a good paying job. Even if you get the Fang job, you will be frustrated in a minute after you start because someone else I the company earns 850k and you are not. Chill!

For the interview, get an interview coach. There are lots of them out there.
JT8900Software Engineer  
Username checks out
