explacent in
Can’t break into a FAANG - any advice? Product / Program management
Netflix - final rounds, twice, rejected both times
Google - made half way, rejected
Meta - made half way, but then hiring freeze
Amazon - made it to final round, rejected
Apple - never been able to to get a interview
I’m losing my mind, I’m so frustrated that I get some what close and don’t get it. I was most recently rejected by Netflix and that hurt. I work in Technical Program / Product Management.
Current TC: 260k
I really want to work at a FAANG. Or very adjacent. I really want 350+ salary. Anyone else feel stuck now or was stuck and somehow got out? I know I should count my blessings of an easy stable job but I’m just frustrated AF and don’t know how to level up.
Help?
21
7939
Sort by:
23
JT8900Software Engineer
Username checks out
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,595
Why get frustrated for what you don't have just for the ego of "I work at a FANG" company?
You have a good paying job. Even if you get the Fang job, you will be frustrated in a minute after you start because someone else I the company earns 850k and you are not. Chill!
For the interview, get an interview coach. There are lots of them out there.