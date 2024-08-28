Can’t break into a FAANG - any advice? Product / Program management

Netflix - final rounds, twice, rejected both times

Google - made half way, rejected

Meta - made half way, but then hiring freeze

Amazon - made it to final round, rejected

Apple - never been able to to get a interview





I’m losing my mind, I’m so frustrated that I get some what close and don’t get it. I was most recently rejected by Netflix and that hurt. I work in Technical Program / Product Management.





Current TC: 260k





I really want to work at a FAANG. Or very adjacent. I really want 350+ salary. Anyone else feel stuck now or was stuck and somehow got out? I know I should count my blessings of an easy stable job but I’m just frustrated AF and don’t know how to level up.





Help?