19g615kzelwi8h in  
Software Engineer  

[feature request] salary charts to update with table filters

It'd be really helpful if we had the option to control what goes into generating the charts, average comp breakdown and salary range, on the salary page.


This could help answer:

  • what has the trend been lately
  • what's the average pay for a certain experience level within a level
  • what are the breakdown by sublevels/tags
  • what is it like for new people joining the company. By using the years at the company filter


The filter options from the table could be reused for this purpose. Looking at past projects this seems like a good cost/benefit tradeoff


eg on this page


same idea could apply here as well

DeepinScreenshot_select-area_20220915133759.png
1
674
Sort by:
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi 
💯 with you, this is on our roadmap to add to make pages and visualizations more interactive and dynamic with filters.

Thanks for flagging, would definitely appreciate any other suggestions around display stuff that we can consider
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,401