[feature request] salary charts to update with table filters

It'd be really helpful if we had the option to control what goes into generating the charts, average comp breakdown and salary range, on the salary page.





This could help answer:

what has the trend been lately

what's the average pay for a certain experience level within a level

what are the breakdown by sublevels/tags

what is it like for new people joining the company. By using the years at the company filter





The filter options from the table could be reused for this purpose. Looking at past projects this seems like a good cost/benefit tradeoff





eg on this page





same idea could apply here as well