[feature request] salary charts to update with table filters
It'd be really helpful if we had the option to control what goes into generating the charts, average comp breakdown and salary range, on the salary page.
This could help answer:
- what has the trend been lately
- what's the average pay for a certain experience level within a level
- what are the breakdown by sublevels/tags
- what is it like for new people joining the company. By using the years at the company filter
The filter options from the table could be reused for this purpose. Looking at past projects this seems like a good cost/benefit tradeoff
eg on this page
same idea could apply here as well
Thanks for flagging, would definitely appreciate any other suggestions around display stuff that we can consider