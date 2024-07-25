Elijah Morton in
Looking for AI, Blockchain, Data Science roles. 23 years of age.
It's been a gap year for me, and I'm still actively seeking a job in the tech industry. I understand that the current job market is particularly challenging for tech professionals, especially for recent graduates like myself.
I'm reaching out to this community for advice beyond the usual recommendations of certifications, networking, and projects. While I currently work in tech support, I'm eager to pivot into a role that aligns more closely with my passions.
Any unique tips or insights would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks for the response. You’ve brought up great points.
Second, better to get more refined with your interests - those are three very different fields, even if some data science projects make use of AI.
Third, what kind of “gap year?” If you already have a degree, then you’ve been to college and don’t have any gap years unless it’s your specific intention to continue to an advanced degree. That doesn’t sound like your intention from your description.
If these things are really your passion and what you’re eager to do, you need something that shows it. Passion is what you do, not what you think about.