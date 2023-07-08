How to get to Blizzard?

I work in gamedev for 7 years, using Unity/C#. I have experience in gameplay, UI, profiling/optimization, client-server, tooling. I also play WoW for almost 15 years and I want to work on it.

But the problem is that I both dont have a USA work permit and a degree (only a high school diploma).

The question is: should I focus on earning enough money to get any online associate/bachelor degree in CS in some cheap university, or should I focus on some hard skills to get 100% buzzword fit on any Blizzard position? Or what?

Hey there!