Getting into Interviews is harder than interviews itself
We all know that applying and getting the attention of the recruiter and HM to get into the interviews is way harder than passing the interviews.
Hundreds of applicants for each role makes you feel lucky to pass the screening
What’s your recommendation on this? Any resources how to verify our resumes? Will the referrals make a difference? What to do on this regard?
Jacknife
Referrals should help, but also you have to balance it with timing. If you see a job that just opened up or got posted, then you should apply ASAP and not bother with a referral there. Get to the top of the pile as fast as you can. You gotta understand that you're fighting against thousands of other applicants, at least 80% of whom have no actual business applying to that role anyways given their experience/qualifications, etc. it's a numbers game.
eightysixer
This. The big problem with the market right now is there are too many applicants. You apply to a role and nobody sees your resume because the recruiter identified 20 top candidates in the first 100 resumes they looked at, they're not going to waste time looking at the remaining 300 resumes. Referrals get your resume in front of human eyes, which helps a lot. Otherwise it's a numbers game.
